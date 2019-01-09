Amid partial government shutdown, these Republican senators are breaking with Trump

As the partial government shutdown continues, a handful of Republican senators have broken with President Trump in demanding a spending deal – even without funding for a border wall.

The White House and Republicans have been at a standstill with Democrats over a spending bill – all hinging on funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The Democrats could solve the Shutdown problem in a very short period of time. All they have to do is approve REAL Border Security (including a Wall), something which everyone, other than drug dealers, human traffickers and criminals, want very badly!” Trump said in an early January tweet.

Democratic leaders, however, have accused Trump of trying to “manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration” in his push for more than $5 billion for a border wall.

As the shutdown nears its third week, here is a look at some Republican senators who have broken with Trump on how to end it.

Cory Gardner

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, was the first who called for the Senate to approve legislation to end the partial shutdown – even if it does not include the more than $5 billion Trump has demanded for the border wall.

“I think we should pass a continuing resolution to get the government back open,” Gardner told reporters earlier in January.

Lisa Murkowski

As the partial government shutdown neared its third week, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski contended some facets of the government should open even without a deal on border wall funding.

“The operations of the Department of Interior and the National Park Service or the operations of the IRS and whether or not tax refunds go out don’t have anything to do with border security,” Murkowski said. “So let’s bifurcate these issues. Let’s set them aside. Let’s allow for the operations, these government functions in these six other departments, allow for them to continue.”

The Trump administration assured tax refunds would still be sent out despite a partial shutdown, Fox Business reported.

Susan Collins

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, showed support earlier this year for House legislation that would have kept the government open without funding the border wall.

“My goal is to get the government reopened as fast as possible. And six of those bills, we’ve got agreements on and so I’d like to see those signed into law,” she said of the House bills, according to Politico.

“I’m not saying their whole plan is a valid plan,” Collins has also said. “But I see no reason why the bills that are ready to go and on which we’ve achieved an agreement should be held hostage to this debate over border security.”