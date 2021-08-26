Americans likely to be left behind in Afghanistan after Kabul bombings: source

FIRST ON FOX: A source briefed on the situation in Kabul told Fox News that some Americans stranded in Afghanistan will likely be left behind after Thursday's bombings.

The source told Fox News that "hundreds" of ISIS-K fighters remain in the vicinity of the Kabul airport and that the attacks are "likely to continue."

"Military continues to retrograde and depart [the] airport," the source told Fox News. "Almost a certainty that Americans will be left behind."

The source also noted that the Americans left behind in the country "will have to be extracted after-the-fact through either Taliban negotiation or unconventional means."

Additionally, Fox News was told that the Taliban "has essentially completely stopped letting Afghans through" but is "‘mostly’ letting Americans through."

"Although Americans [are] all staying away now because of ISIS-K," the source said.

At least 10 U.S. Marines were killed in Thursday's bombings, a U.S. official told Fox News.

As news unfolded Thursday, the president held meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as well as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and ground commanders. He is continuing to be briefed on the situation.

The White House declined to comment on the record and the State Department didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Jennifer Griffin contributed reporting.

