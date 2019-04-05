Americans don't support Elizabeth Warren's plan to break up tech giants: poll

Americans disagree with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., when it comes to her proposal to break up large tech companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook, a new NBC/WSJ poll reveals.

Warren, a 2020 presidential hopeful, has been vocal about her opposition to corporate giants, and her plan would break up tech companies with global assets of $25 billion or more, CNBC reported.

A slight majority of those polled, 50 percent to 47 percent, said that companies like Google should not be broken up by the government, and a much larger majority, 68 percent to 28 percent, said the free market, not government, should make those decisions. However, only 36 percent said they were satisfied with the amount of congressional oversight and regulation of tech companies.

The survey also showed Facebook is still facing serious PR problems: Only six percent of respondents said they trust the company, versus 23 and 19 percent for Amazon and Google respectively. Ninety-three percent of respondents said they don’t trust Facebook with their personal information.

A majority, 61 percent, of participants agreed that the use of smartphones and social media in communication is a step in the right direction.

The results were mostly split along party lines.

The survey of 1,000 people was conducted over the phone between March 23 and 27 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.