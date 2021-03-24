Amazon, Google, other DCCC corporate donors silent on House Dem attempts to pirate Miller-Meeks' seat

Multiple corporations that gave tens of thousands of dollars to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) have remained silent on whether they support House Democrats' attempt to overturn Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’, R-Iowa, state-certified win.

A handful of Democrats have called on their party to abandon the idea of overturning Miller-Meeks’ certified victory.

However, Democratic leadership has thrown its support behind the effort to replace Miller-Meeks with her opponent Rita Hart after the former has sat in Congress for two months representing Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

Major corporate donors to the DCCC have been silent on House Democrats’ attempt at overturning the Iowa-certified election.

DEM REP. DEAN PHILLIPS BREAKS WITH PELOSI, OPPOSES OVERTURNING IOWA CONGRESSIONAL RACE

Amazon and Facebook each gave $30,000 to the DCCC during the 2020 cycle through their political action committees (PACs). Google gave $37,000 and Microsoft gave $34,000 through their PACs. All four companies did not respond to repeated requests for comment from Fox News on whether or not they support the Democrats’ attempts overturning Miller-Meeks' election.

All four companies gave to Republicans in the 2020 cycle as well.

Republicans have been pushing back on the House Democrats’ ploy to pirate Miller-Meeks’ congressional seat.

Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted House Democrats in a Twitter thread Tuesday, saying they are trying to "fix" the growing partisan gap in the House after "losing 13 seats in the 2020 election."

"After losing 13 seats in the 2020 election, House Democrats have a numbers problem and are trying to grab a House seat in Iowa to fix it," wrote Pence. "Despite a Bipartisan group of election officials in Iowa voting 5-0 to certify Mariannette [Miller-Meeks] after a recount."

"Now, Nancy Pelosi has changed her tune—not trusting states to certify their own elections," the former vice president added. "Don’t let House Democrats take this seat to advance their Radical Left agenda. Let’s Stand up for Democracy and Stand with Congresswoman [Miller-Meeks]!"

Miller-Meeks took a subtle jab at Pelosi, posting a picture on Twitter of the letter from the speaker that she received when she took office.

"As a 24-year military veteran, I am especially honored and humbled to receive this flag flown over the U.S. Capitol on the day I was sworn in to serve the people of Iowa’s Second Congressional District," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller-Meeks spoke out against the Democratic effort to take her House seat in a "Special Report" interview earlier this month, defending her state-certified win and saying people across America should be "outraged" at the attempt to overturn it.

"Everybody across the country should be outraged by this," said Miller-Meeks. "I certainly have been encouraged by those people across the country who have reached out to me and told me they’re contacting their representatives to let them know their displeasure."