Am I registered to vote? How to check and sign up before Election Day

For those planning to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, figuring out whether you’re registered to vote – and in the right precinct – is crucial.

Registration deadlines can vary by state, so it’s best to ensure your voter registration status is active as soon as possible.

Read on for a look at how to check and what you need to do in case you still need to register.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

For those unsure if they are registered to vote – or registered in the correct area – the nonprofit Rock the Vote has a simple form to look up your status.

The form requires your first and last name, address, email and date of birth. It also asks for your gender, though that information is not required.

Still need to register?

Rules for voter registration can vary by state.

With Vote.gov, users can select his or her state. Then, based on state rules, the government-owned website will walk people through the best ways to register – including if there’s an online registration option.

Online voter registration is available in nearly 40 states in the U.S.

If online voter registration isn’t available in your state – or just not an option – you can check with your local election office to figure out the best way to register. Often, people can register to vote at the Department of Motor Vehicles or an armed services recruitment center.

State and county public assistance offices can provide voter registration forms, as well.

While some states allow people to register even on Election Days, others have deadlines, so make sure to check your state’s rules before heading to the polls.

How do I find my polling place?

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) can help you find where to go on Election Day.

First, you must select your state. Then voters can input their first and last name, date of birth, county and zip code. The NASS will then tell you what districts you’ll be able to vote in and whether your voter status is active. It will also provide a link to your exact polling location.

Uber, which is offering discounted rides to the polls, will also add a feature to help users locate their polling place.

What if I live overseas?

Absentee voting is available for those who live overseas, including for those serving in the military and their families.

Those living overseas can register to vote using the Federal Post Card Application.

Military members must cite their voting residence as the state listed on their Leave and Earnings Statement, according to the federal government. Other citizens must use their last address before leaving the U.S., even if they do not own property in that state or plan to return to it.

Absentee voter registration rules vary by state.