Allen West's wife released after being arrested for DWI with grandkid in car

The wife of Republican Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West was released Saturday after being arrested on Friday night for driving while intoxicated (DWI) with her young grandson in the car.

West tweeted out an update late Saturday afternoon saying his wife, Angela, was "released" and thanked his followers for the "many messages with support and prayers."

West's wife was stopped by a Dallas officer assigned with the DWI Squad for a traffic violation before 8:45 p.m. Friday night, which led to the officer to suspect West was intoxicated and performed a field sobriety test on her. After the field test, West was taken into custody and charged with "Driving While Intoxicated with a Child under 15 Years Old," the Dallas Police Department told Fox News.

West's infant grandson, Jackson, was released to a family member after his grandmother's arrest.

The arrest drew strong rebuke from West, the former chairman of the Texas Republican Party, who called the arrest "insidious" in a video he posted on Twitter Saturday morning.

In the video, West said he spoke to people who were with his wife at PF Chang's earlier that night and claimed they told him she was only drinking "water and lemonade." He also blasted the Dallas Police Department for not letting him see his wife or talk to a supervisor about the arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The thing that upsets me the most is that they [Dallas police] took my wife, arrested her, brought her to jail and left my grandson with two Dallas police officers," West said in the Twitter video. "Luckily, they were able to get in contact with our youngest daughter, Austin, who was able to go and pick up Jackson [West’s grandson] from two police officers on the side of the road… I support the thin blue line but this is insidious."