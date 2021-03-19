SF school official criticized for tweeting racial slur, accusing Asians of using 'white supremacist thinking'

A San Francisco school board member is encountering fresh criticism for tweets from 2016 in which she suggested that Asian Americans were "house [N-word] " who got ahead through "white supremacist thinking."

The tweets emerged this week as School Board Vice President Alison Collins and other school board members encountered a recall effort.

As part of a lengthy thread, Collins decried alleged anti-Black racism in the Asian American community and argued they promoted certain "myths" about minorities.

"Many Asian Am. believe they benefit from the 'model minority' BS," she tweeted in a lengthy thread on Dec. 4, 2016. "In fact many Asian American Ts, Ss, and Ps actively promote these myths. They use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and 'get ahead.'" "Ts, Ss, and Ps" appeared to be references to teachers, students, and parents.

FORMER COLLEAGUE OF CANCELLED TEEN VOGUE EDITOR ALEXI MCCAMMOND: NOT A 'RACIST BONE IN HER BODY'

Additional tweets called out Asians for not criticizing former President Trump. "Where are the vocal Asians speaking up against Trump? Don't Asian Americans know they are on his list as well?"

She added: "Do they think they won't be deported? profiled? beaten? Being a house [N-word] is still being a [N-word]. You're still considered 'the help.'"

Screenshots of the tweets were posted by the Recall SF School Board account. Collins did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Neither did the school district.

According to SFGATE, Collins' tweets were still available as of Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, it appeared as though she had deleted them.

CALIFORNIA APPROVES 900-PAGE ETHNIC STUDIES MODEL CURRICULUM

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Collins is facing backlash from the city's mayor, London Breed, as well as the Asian Pacific Democratic Club, which called for her resignation.

"We are angered and disturbed to see that Alison Collins, VP of the San Francisco Board of Education, has referred to Asian Americans as 'house [N-word]' in a 2016 tweet thread," a statement read. "Labeling our diverse API communities with such hateful language is racist and wrong. It is time to call out racism in our own City. Her words dehumanize Asians. As an elected official, she must be held accountable for her actions."

Breed reportedly said, "You simply can't use words like that."

"Asian people in this country have long faced very real racism, including here in San Francisco, and you can’t just broad-brush their experience in a way that is so harmful and offensive," she added.

The tweets resurfaced in the wake of a mass shooting in Atlanta that many have tied to anti-Asian sentiment. Collins' appeared to support that idea with retweets posted from New Yorker Jelani Cobb. Cobb had suggested the shooter's claim he acted out of sex addiction -- not racism -- was "dubious."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even if you granted the shooter’s dubious assertion that he was not driven by racism, we’d be left while a set of murders driven by misogyny," he said. "Still a hate crime. The right ridicules intersectionality but the GA sheriff’s comments show *exactly* why it is a crucial perspective."

In a tweet reposted by Collins, Cobb said: "For what it matters I suspect his racism is likely best friends with his sexism. We’ve seen enough of that dyad in the past 5 years that we should be able to recognize them on sight."