Ocasio-Cortez unknown or unliked by most voters, poll shows: 'Not A-OK for AOC'

Most voters either do not like -- or simply do not know -- freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

That’s according to a new Quinnipiac University poll that quizzed both Democrats and Republicans on the 29-year-old New Yorker who, at least on Capitol Hill and in the media, is a political sensation.

"All is definitely not A-OK for AOC. Most voters either don't like the firebrand freshman Congresswoman or don't know who she is," Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement.

The polling unit reported that Ocasio-Cortez received a "negative 23 - 36 percent favorability rating, with 38 percent who haven't heard enough about her to form an opinion."

The same poll showed 33 percent think she's been good for the Democratic Party, while 36 percent say the opposite.

A total of 1,358 voters from across the country were surveyed for the latest Quinnipiac Poll between March 21 and 25. According to Quinnipiac, 559 “Democrats and Democratic leaners” and 582 “Republicans and Republican leaners” took part.

The same poll pegged former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic front-runner for 2020, with 29 percent of “Democrats and Democratic leaners” saying they would give him their vote in the primary -- if he were to join the race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second, followed by Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The Quinnipiac results came on the heels of another negative poll for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

The rockstar freshman saw her unfavorable rating spike in a Gallup poll released early this month, with most of the public viewing her negatively rather than favorably.

The poll showed that Ocasio-Cortez's unfavorable rating has risen by 15 points since last September, when she had yet to win the general election, increasing from 26 percent to 41 percent of the American adults polled.

She has also managed to increase her favorability rating, but only by 7 points. About 31 percent of surveyed people view her favorably, compared to 24 percent in September.

Still, the poll showed Ocasio-Cortez has become more widely recognized across the country. More surveyed people know the New York Democrat than knew Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz as freshmen.