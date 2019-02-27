Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed by women's group for questioning if it's 'okay to still have children'

The leader of a women’s group has slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats, accusing them of making babies the “enemy” and being anti-children.

“What's is old is new again. AOC questioning if it is still okay to have children because of climate change is the same apoplectic anti-child rhetoric we’ve heard before,” Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America, told Fox News.

“We heard about this in the late 1960s with zero population growth crowd who warned that we needed to limit our families or doomsday would come. Now, we worry about replacement rates.”

Ocasio-Cortez spoke about climate change and mounting student loans during an Instagram Live stream last weekend, before telling her 2.5 million followers these issues have led "young people" to question whether or not they should bring more children into the world.

“Our planet is going to face disaster if we don’t turn this ship around,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so it’s basically like, there is a scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult and it does lead, I think young people, to have a legitimate question. You know, should—is it okay to still have children?”

She continued: “Not just financially because people are graduating with 20, 30, 100 thousand dollars of student loan debt so they can’t even afford to have kids in the house, but there’s also just this basic moral question, like, what do we do?

“And even if you don’t have kids, there are still children here in the world and we have a moral obligation to them to leave a better world to them.”

Conservatives were critical of Ocasio-Cortez’s comments.

Nance also called out Senate Democrats tying them to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez for voting down a bill Monday that would have protected infants that survived abortions.

“The common thread in all of this is that the Left is rarely in favor of having babies and certainly never in favor of large families. In fact, in many cases babies are considered the enemy,” Nance told Fox News. “Sadly, it was this belief system on full display yesterday when 44 Democratic Senators voted against protecting survivors of abortion.”

The bill would have protected infants that survived failed abortions and sent doctors who didn’t try to save them to prison.