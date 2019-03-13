Ocasio-Cortez refuses to rule out Trump impeachment, says it cannot ever be 'off the table'

Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez might not be willing to take 'no' for an answer.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday on the topic of potentially impeaching President Trump. The freshman congresswoman, who has previously said she “supports” impeachment, spoke to reporters in the wake of Pelosi saying Trump is “just not worth it.”

"I’m not for impeachment," Pelosi told The Washington Post Magazine in an interview published Monday. "Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it."

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez said: “Legally I don't think it's something that can ever be 100 percent off the table, but if that's how she feels right now I respect that.”

“She's always demonstrated leadership that takes all kind of factors into account,” she added in support of Pelosi, according to The Hill.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who is bankrolling a campaign pushing for Trump's impeachment, shot back at Pelosi on Monday: "Speaker Pelosi thinks `he's just not worth it?' Well, is defending our legal system `worth it?' Is holding the president accountable for his crimes and cover-ups `worth it?' Is doing what's right `worth it?' Or shall America just stop fighting for our principles and do what's politically convenient."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, meanwhile, said "I agree" in response to Pelosi's comments.

Sanders added of impeachment, "I don't think it should have ever been on the table."

Earlier this month, the freshman Democrat attempted to turn up the heat on Trump, saying investigators should focus on his taxes and financial statements instead of Russian collusion.

"While [Trump's] talking collusion, collusion, collusion I think, in oversight, we should be talking about taxes, taxes, taxes, and his bank account, bank account, his bank account,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the time.

“His financial statements, because that’s where I think, actually, some of the most troubling practices are with direct relevance to the American people under the scope of oversight.”