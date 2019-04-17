Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams justice system amid reports of Felicity Huffman’s alleged prison sentence

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blasted the justice system amid reports actress Felicity Huffman may get a lighter prison sentence for her part in the college admissions bribery scam.

Huffman, 56, agreed earlier this month that she will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and fraud for paying a consultant $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

Ocasio-Cortez reacted to a tweet that said though the sentencing guideline is four to 10 months of jail time, prosecutors “will make a recommendation for the lower end of that range and will allow Huffman to argue for a 0-6 month range.”

The freshman congresswoman said the U.S. justice system “criminalizes poverty + disproportionately targets race, yet routinely pardons large-scale crimes of wealth and privilege.”

“Moments like these tell us it’s less a justice system, and more a class enforcement system,” she tweeted.

This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has commented on the college admissions scandal. In March, Ocasio-Cortez compared the scandal to political elections.

“I guess college admissions isn’t that different from elections, where lots of money can buy your spot too. Also an enviro where those make it despite the odds are suspected to not have ‘earned’ it, not truly belong, or assumed to not be able to perform at the same level,” she wrote.

Also charged in the admissions bribery scheme is "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. Huffman is slated to enter her guilty plea on May 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.