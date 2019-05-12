AOC hits The Economist for linking celibacy to 'female empowerment'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., hit back Sunday at a magazine questioning the rise of a new wave of celibacy.

The Economist tweeted earlier in the day: “America is seeing a spike in celibacy [fueled] by economics, technology and female empowerment.”

The tweet linked to a story published last week, entitled: “No sex please, we’re millennials.”

The outspoken freshman congresswoman replied: “If you think your ‘celibacy’ is due to “female empowerment,” maybe it’s because far too many people relied on the disempowerment + silence of women to not be ‘celibate’ in the first place.”

The Economist didn’t respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The #MeToo movement is empowering victims of sexual assault and harassment to speak up like never before, a watershed moment for holding assailants accountable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The article aimed to figure out why “young people in America—as in Japan and some other rich countries—are having much less sex.”

It reported that the percentage of American between the ages of 18 and 29 who said they had not had sex in a year more than doubled over the last decade, reaching 23 percent last year.