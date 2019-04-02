Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Liz Cheney disagree on Twitter over knowledge of 22nd Amendment, Constitution

House Reps. Liz Cheney and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clashed on Twitter over each other's understanding of the Constitution.

Cheney, R-Wyo., took issue with a comment Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., made during a recent MSNBC town hall event in which the freshman congresswoman talked about Democrats being in control of Congress in the 1930s and 1940s.

“When our party was boldest, the time of the New Deal, the Great Society, the Civil Rights Act and so on, we had, and carried, supermajorities in the House, in the Senate. We carried the presidency,” she told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“They had to amend the Constitution of the United States to make sure (President Franklin D.) Roosevelt did not get reelected,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

In response to Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks, Cheney tweeted: “We knew the Democrats let dead people vote. According to AOC, they can run for president too.”

The New Yorker then fired off her own response.

“Hey Rep. Cheney, I see from your dead people comment that you get your news from Facebook memes, but the National Constitution Center + Newsweek are just two of many places where you can clarify your misunderstanding of the history of the 22nd Amendment,” she wrote.

According to the National Constitution Center, discussion of the 22nd Amendment and a term limit began in 1944 after presidential candidate Thomas Dewey warned a “16-year term for Roosevelt was a threat to Democracy.”

Roosevelt died while in office in 1945 and the 22nd Amendment was approved by Congress in 1947. The Amendment reads, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some of other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

Cheney continued to throw barbs at Ocasio-Cortez and tweeted a video from “School of Rock” that talks about the basics of the Constitution.

“Hey AOC, I know you’re busy so I thought this short would be helpful to introduce you to the basics of the Constitution. If you’re still trying to figure out how a bill becomes a law, they have a great video on that, too,” she wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, Ocasio-Cortez didn’t respond to Cheney’s latest tweet.