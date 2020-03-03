Tight Alabama GOP Senate race poised for Round 2 as Sessions, Tuberville head to runoff

No one won the GOP nomination outright for the Alabama Senate, which means voters will head back to the polls for a runoff election later this month to determine whether former Sen. Jeff Sessions can mount a political comeback.

With half the votes counted, Sessions had 33 percent of the vote to reclaim his old senate seat and Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn University football coach, trailed slightly with 30 percent of the Republican primary votes on Super Tuesday.

“Tonight, it looks like a great night for us and a bad night for the swamp," Tuberville told supporters. "We’re going to overtime and I know somebody that knows how to win in overtime."

As the top two finishers, Sessions and Tuberville will face off again in the March 31 runoff election. The winner will become Republicans' best bet to pick off an accidental blue seat held by Democrat Sen. Doug Jones.

Coming up short was Bradley Byrne, a Republican congressman, who had 28 percent of the vote and failed to advance to the runoff. Roy Moore, former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, was a distant fourth place with 7 percent of the vote.

Sessions is seeking to reclaim the Senate seat he had for 20 years and gave up to become President Trump's attorney general. He's been running on his record of being close to Trump, despite the president repeatedly knocking him.

The state's Democrat senator, Doug Jones, squeaked out a victory in the solidly red state in the 2017 special election over Roy Moore, who was widely disavowed for allegations of past sexual misconduct with minors but had retained Trump’s endorsement.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump for his 2016 presidential bid and was rewarded with the attorney general position, a job he called the most meaningful of his life.

But Trump soured at Sessions when he recused himself from the FBI Russia probe that gave way to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller; Trump called Sessions the “biggest mistake” of his presidency.

Sessions resigned at Trump’s request in November 2018. He launched his political comeback a year later in a campaign ad that was mocked as a hostage video as Sessions stressed he didn’t write a “tell-all book” or say a “cross word” about Trump since he was ousted.

Meanwhile, Tuberville has Trump's name on the back of his campaign bus and says “God sent us Donald Trump” in his television ad. He's campaigned as an outsider who will stand with Trump on building a border wall, cracking down on illegal immigration and draining the Washington swamp.

Byrne came out with a tough ad in the final days of the campaign mocking both Sessions and Tuberville for getting "fired" from their past jobs.

Tuberville was asked to resign as coach of Auburn after a rough 2008 season.

"And Hillary [Clinton] still ain't in jail," the ad says of Sessions.

Tuberville also coached at the University of Mississippi, Texas Tech and the University of Cincinnati. He won SEC coach of the year twice -- at Auburn and Ole Miss.

The big wildcard will be whether Trump endorses in the head-to-head matchup between Sessions and Tuberville. The winner will face Jones in November.

Fox News' Jayla Whitfield contributed to this report.