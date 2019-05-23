Alabama lawmaker seeks to censure Democrat for comments about abortion, Trump Jr.

Alabama lawmakers abruptly adjourned Wednesday after a one member called for the censure of another over comments that included calling Donald Trump Jr. "retarded or crazy" during a debate earlier this month on the state’s controversial abortion ban.

Republican Rep. Arnold Mooney scolded Rep. John Rogers, a Democrat, while reading a letter seeking his censure, AL.com reported.

“Representative Rogers’ comments have brought national shame and ridicule upon the House and his comments do not represent the Alabama House of Representatives, its staff or its membership,” Mooney read from his letter.

HUNDREDS PROTEST ALABAMA ABORTION BAN: 'MY BODY, MY CHOICE!

Republican House Speaker Mac McCutcheon interrupted the reading, telling Mooney there was “no call for this,” and saying his colleague could submit the letter instead. The House then adjourned.

Rogers drew national attention and criticism after a series of comments he made while debating the state’s law criminalizing abortion in almost all circumstances.

“So you kill them now or you kill them later,” Rogers said. “You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

After the president's eldest son criticized Rogers' remarks, the lawmaker told WVTM that Trump Jr. was "proof that mothers ought to have the right to have an abortion because he is evidently retarded or crazy."

The law – which bans all abortions except when the mother’s life is at risk, even in cases of rape or incest -- is the nation’s strictest abortion bill. Alabama’s Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law this month.

Alabama is part of a wave of Republican-led states pushing for tougher restrictions on abortion in an attempt to challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi and Georgia have all adopted similar abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat is detected.