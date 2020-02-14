Alabama lawmaker introduces ‘vasectomy bill’ in response to abortion ban

An Alabama state lawmaker introduced a bill on Thursday that would require men to get a vasectomy after their 50th birthday — a measure, she said, that will “neutralize” abortion restrictions in the state.

State Rep. Rolanda Hollis sponsored the bill, which would also require all men in the state to undergo the procedure after their third child. Men would be required to pay for the operation, the bill states.

“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” the bill says.

Rep. Hollis said on Twitter that the bill was in response to a proposed near-total ban on abortion in the state that was struck down by a federal court in 2019.

“The Vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system. This is to neutralize the abortion ban bill,” Hollis wrote in the tweet.

“The responsibility is not always on the women. It takes 2 to tangle. This will help prevent pregnancy as well as abortion of unwanted children,” she added.

