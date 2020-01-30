Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey trips over her dog, fractures shoulder: reports

Gov. Kay Ivey warned Alabamans on Wednesday that they can expect to see her with one of her arms in a sling following a Tuesday night fall.

The governor said in a statement that she expects no disruption of her work schedule after tripping over her dog Missy and fracturing one of her shoulders, Birmingham's FOX6 reported.

“Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective,” Ivey wrote. “Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!”

It wasn’t clear from the statement or from local news reports whether the governor’s left or right shoulder was injured.

The governor is expected to deliver the annual State of the State address next Tuesday, FOX6 reported. On Wednesday, Ivey congratulated President Trump after he signed the USMCA trade agreement.

"What an exciting day for our country as @POTUS officially signs #USMCA!" the governor wrote. "Alabama is grateful for the hard work & leadership of @realDonaldTrump & all involved for bringing this monumental deal to fruition. Thank you for supporting the American people!"

Ivey, 75, a Republican, became Alabama’s governor in April 2017 following the resignation of her predecessor, Robert Bentley. She was then elected outright in November 2018.

Earlier this month Ivey announced she had received a positive report from her doctor following radiation treatment for a cancerous spot found on one of her lungs, according to AL.com.

In November 2018, Ivey’s 14-year-old Chow mix, named Bear, died after a struggle with some health issues, AL.com reported. Ivey had adopted that dog from a local veterinarian after it was struck by a car, the report said.