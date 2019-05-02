Alabama Dem attacks Trump Jr. with slur after abortion comments spark outcry

The Democrat from Alabama who sparked outrage with his remarks defending abortion attacked Donald Trump Jr. saying he's "proof" that mothers should have the right to abort their children.

State Rep. John Rogers of Birmingham caused an uproar while expressing his opposition to the approved bill that would outlaw all abortions in Alabama with the exemption of women whose pregnancies cause a risk to their health.

"Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later," Rogers said.

He continued by saying some children who face abortion could be "retarded" and "half-deformed."

Trump Jr. was one of Rogers' many critics.

"This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion," Trump Jr. tweeted, referencing the Virginia governor's support for a failed abortion bill -- an endorsement that critics likened to support of infanticide. "Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this. The extreme turn we've seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening."

When asked by WVTM to react to the president's son, Rogers laughed, saying Trump Jr. was "proof" that women should have a right to an abortion and called his statement "stupid."

He even suggested that Trump Jr. was "retarded or crazy."

"I know there's something wrong with that boy," Rogers said. "I look at him and I can tell there's something wrong with him. That's the best defense I have for more abortions right there looking at him."

Rogers remained defiant on Thursday and doubled down on his controversial remarks.

“We’ve closed 13 rural hospitals in this state. Including Cooper Green. We have put hundreds of people in jail. Making it hard for you to get food stamps. In other words, if you’re on drug tests, you can’t get food stamps,” Rogers told the press. “And then you’ve got at least two people a night dying in our Alabama prisons. It just doesn’t make sense. So why do you want to bring these people in the world and then deny them the right to process and live in Alabama?”

Trump Jr. has not responded to Fox News' request for comment.