Alabama Board of Education passes resolution opposing critical race theory

The Alabama Board of Education (BOE) has reportedly adopted a resolution designed to counter the influence of critical race theory (CRT) in the state's schools.

According to AL.com, the resolution passed along party and racial lines on Thursday. With a 7-2 vote, the board's Republicans approved language opposing, among other things, teachings that "one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex."

The board also approved a measure using the administrative code to support the resolution, according to local media.

Alabama's was just the latest measure to emerge from state officials across the country.

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

Like a provision in Florida, the Alabama BOE didn't explicitly mention CRT in its resolution but focused on ideas often associated with it. While school districts have denied teaching CRT, many argue that the teachings themselves stem from the controversial ideology.

Defenders of so-called "equity" or "anti-racist" teachings argue that they help foster understanding and break down implicit biases against minorities. Opponents, however, argue that it constitutes a new form of racism that scapegoats White people for systemic injustices.