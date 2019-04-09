AG William Barr testifies at House hearing, first since Mueller report memo release -- live blog

Attorney General William Barr testifies before a House subcommittee Tuesday in his first appearance before lawmakers on Capitol Hill since releasing his four-page memo on the key findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The official purpose of the hearing, which is conducted by the House Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, is to discuss Barr's fiscal year 2020 spending request for the Department of Justice. However, top Democrats are expected to grill the attorney general on his Mueller report summary.

The subcommittee's chairman, Rep. José Serrano (D-NY), is expected to doubt on how Barr turned a 300-page report in to a four-page summary in his prepared opening remarks, according to an excerpt released by his office late Monday.

Barr has indicated that a redacted version of the Mueller report would be made available in mid-April.

