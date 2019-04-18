Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Russia Investigation
Published

WATCH: AG Barr spars with a reporter during news conference ahead of Mueller report release

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Barr defends stating that Trump faced an 'unprecedented situation' during the Russia probeVideo

Barr defends stating that Trump faced an 'unprecedented situation' during the Russia probe

After delivering a statement to the press ahead of the release of the Mueller report, Attorney General Bill Barr is questioned about his 'generous' remarks on President Trump.

Attorney General William Barr sparred with a reporter during a brief press conference Thursday in which he laid out the release of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into the Russia probe.

During his prepared statement to the press, Barr explained his and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s decision to clear President Donald Trump of any obstruction in relation to Mueller’s investigation. He said that Trump faced “an unprecedented situation.”

BARR AFFIRMS MUELLER PROBE FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF RUSSIA-TRUMP COLLUSION, PREPARES TO RELEASE REPORT

“As he entered office and sought to perform his responsibilities as president, federal agents and prosecutors were scrutinizing his conduct before and after taking office and the conduct of some of his associates,” Barr read of his statement, adding that there was “relentless speculation” in the media about the president’s culpability. “Yet, as he said from the beginning, there was in fact, no collusion.”

In her question to Barr, CBS News White House Correspondent Paula Reid brought up his use of the word “unprecedented” and how his comments were “quite generous to the president and his feelings and emotions.”

“It just seems like there is a lot effort – to go out of your way to acknowledge how this was difficult for him,” she added.

Barr appeared to bristle at the question, responding with his own: “Is there another precedent for it?”

The Mueller investigation by the numbersVideo

“No,” the reporter answered.

“OK so unprecedented is an accurate description,” he said.

The reporter tried to ask Barr about people who are concerned that he is trying to protect the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barr did not acknowledge her question and moved on.

The attorney general said Thursday that his department would be released the lightly redacted report to the public by 11 a.m. that morning.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang