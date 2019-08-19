After mock Trump assassination photos at liberal fundraiser, Scalise asks when the left will denounce its violence

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise asked what it would take for liberals to denounce violence against conservatives after a Democratic state senator from Illinois came under fire last weekend over pictures showing his supporters at a fundraising event taking part in a mock assassination of President Trump.

Photos posted by a woman who witnessed the mock assassination Friday night showed supporters of Sen. Martin Sandoval, who represents Illinois’ 11th District — including parts of Chicago — acting out in front of guests, according to WCIA.

HATE SPEECH ALGORITHMS ARE BIASED AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE, RESEARCHERS FIND

“I am glad he took ownership, and said he was wrong,” Scalise said.

A 2017 attack left Scalise gravely wounded on a Virginia baseball field.

The attack by James Hodgkinson, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, specifically targeted the Republican House members as they practiced for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Scalise did take issue that the Democratic leadership at the top isn’t denouncing liberal violence.

“You don’t see any of them denouncing it. … You don’t see the left condemning it.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said Trump should be left alone to do his job, such as rebuilding the middle class.

He is fighting for the forgotten Americans, the Louisiana Republican said, who want to see problems solved, and people fighting for them, Scalise said.