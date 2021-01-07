After Capitol riots, AOC demands Cruz, Hawley resign from the Senate

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to step down — or else be removed from Congress — accusing the Republican lawmakers of fomenting Wednesday's violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot," Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted. "Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion."

Within the span of just a few hours, what began as a rally to support the president descended into a mob that stormed the Capitol during the certification of the Electoral College vote, forcing lawmakers, staff and reporters to shelter in place in both the House and Senate. One woman was shot and later died.