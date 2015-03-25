AEHQ: Power Play Live Video: Hume: This Is A President In Re-Election Jeopardy

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume warned Chris Stirewalt that President Obama is a president "in real re-election jeopardy" and cited several reasons for the peril, chief among them the energy issue.

Appearing on Monday's "Power Play With Chris Stirewalt," Mr. Hume's stinging criticism went on to say, "I think his luck ran out in 2009" and pointed to both the president's stimulus and health care plans as examples.

