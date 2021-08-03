ADL prez accuses Tlaib of 'antisemitic dog whistling' for remarks ripping those profiting 'behind the curtain'

The president of the Anti-Defamation League is slamming Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for what he suggested were anti-Semitic remarks the lawmaker made at the 2021 Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) National Convention.

"We also need to recognize- and this is for me as a Palestinian American, we also need to recognize as I think about my family and Palestine that continue to live under military occupation and how that really interacts with this beautiful Black city that I grew up in," Tlaib began, referring to her hometown of Detroit. "You know, I always tell people cutting people off from water is violence from Gaza to Detroit. And it's a way to control people, to oppress people. And it's those structures that we continue to fight against."

"I know that you all understand the structure that we've been living under right now is designed by those that exploit the rest of us for their own profit," Tlaib continued. "I don't care if it's the issue around global human rights and our fight to free Palestine or to pushing back against those that don't believe in the minimum wage or those that believe that people have a right to health care and so much more. And I tell people those same people that if you open the curtain and look behind the curtain, it's the same people that make money and, yes they do, off of racism, off of these broken policies. There is someone there making money and you saw it!"

Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL's president, took to Twitter on Tuesday and scolded the Democratic "Squad" member for her remarks.

"Stunning to hear @RashidaTlaib claim ‘behind the curtain,’ those who prevent a ‘free Palestine’ are the ‘same people’ who exploit ‘regular Americans.’ We've heard this kind of ugly #antisemitic dog whistling before, but it's appalling when it comes from a member of Congress," Greenblatt tweeted.

Tlaib's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.