Adam Schiff says 'it's hard to be sympathetic' to Carter Page amid FISA abuse revelations

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is not expressing any remorse for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who was swept up in the yearslong Russia investigation.

In an interview clip released on Friday, "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover read quotes from Page about how the Russia probe had such a negative impact, including how the FBI spying into his life "ruined his good name" and that he will "never completely have his name restored."

"Do you have any sympathy for Carter Page?" Hoover asked.

"I have to say, you know, Carter Page came before our committee and for hours of his testimony, denied things that we knew were true, later had to admit them during his testimony," Schiff responded. "It's hard to be sympathetic to someone who isn't honest with you when he comes and testifies under oath. It's also hard to be sympathetic when you have someone who has admitted to being an adviser to the Kremlin."

"But then was also informing the CIA," Hoover pushed back.

"Yes, yes," Schiff acknowledged.

"Which we didn't know about," the host added.

The high-ranking Democrat stressed that Page was "apparently both targeted by the KGB" as well as "talking to the United States and its agencies." He also admitted that his ties to the CIA "should have been included" in the highly controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application process that Page was the subject of.

Earlier this month, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz uncovered 17 significant errors in the FISA applications the FBI had requested in order to surveil Page.