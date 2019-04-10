Acting ICE boss Ron Vitiello, passed over for permanent job, to resign in days

The shakeup within the Department of Homeland Security’s leadership continued on Wednesday after it was announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Ron Vitiello would be stepping down on Friday.

Outgoing DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen issued a statement Wednesday announcing Vitiello’s departure and thanked him for his “unwavering” leadership.

“For over three decades, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Ron Vitiello has protected our homeland with courage and conviction,” the statement read. “Ron’s knowledge and expertise as a seasoned law enforcement professional has been invaluable to DHS, and he has left a legacy of excellence as our Department has expanded and refined our efforts to curb illegal immigration and secure our borders.”

“On behalf of DHS I want to thank Ron for his service and dedication, and I wish him the very best in this next chapter of his career.”

An ICE official told Fox News that Vitiello’s last day will be Friday.

His departure was the latest in a string of resignations coming as President Trump has aimed to take a tougher stance against immigrants at the southern border.

After Nielsen’s resignation last Sunday, officials said Monday that Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles was stepping down, and DHS’ acting deputy secretary Claire Grady - who was technically next in line to replace Nielsen - resigned on Tuesday.

Trump over the weekend named Kevin McAleenan, the head of Customs and Border Protection, to serve as acting secretary.

