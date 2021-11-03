Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

ACLU busts Biden's narrative on payments to illegals

The president 'may not have been fully briefed,' ACLU executive director says

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
Biden disputes reports of migrant payments, ACLU claps back Video

Biden disputes reports of migrant payments, ACLU claps back

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the details on 'Special Report'

The American Civil Liberties Union countered President Biden's claim that his administration is not considering payments of up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families under the previous administration.

Biden had insisted that the story was "garbage" in response to a question from Fox News' Peter Doocy on Wednesday. 

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

"Mr. President, as you're leaving for your overseas trip, there were reports that were surfacing that your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who are separated from their families at the border," Doocy said. "Up to $450,000 each, possibly a million dollars per family. Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?"

REPORTED BIDEN PLAN TO PAY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS $450K COULD SURPASS PAYMENTS TO SOME 9/11, MILITARY FAMILIES

"If you guys keep sending that garbage out? Yeah, but it's not true," Biden shot back.

"So this is a garbage report?" Doocy asked.

"Yeah, OK," Biden replied. "That's not going to happen."

 

  (Evan Vucci)

Yet ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero told Fox News that the plan is very much in the works.

"President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy," Romero said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But if he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families," he added. "We respectfully remind President Biden that he called these actions ‘criminal’ in a debate with then-President Trump and campaigned on remedying and rectifying the lawlessness of the Trump administration. We call on President Biden to right the wrongs of this national tragedy."

ACLU director admits altering Ruth Bader Ginsburg quote was a 'mistake'

ACLU director admits altering Ruth Bader Ginsburg quote was a 'mistake' (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images l AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil. If you've got a tip, you can email Tyler at tyler.oneil@fox.com.

More from Politics