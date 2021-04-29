The ACLU has not filed one lawsuit against Biden in first 100 days despite humanitarian crisis at the border

Despite filing hundreds of lawsuits against the Trump administration over its border policies, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has yet to file a single lawsuit against President Biden in his first 100 days amid the growing humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

This week, Biden hit his 100th day in office and gave a joint address to Congress.

In his speech, Biden did not outline any immediate steps his administration would take in order to mitigate the rapidly growing humanitarian crisis due to the influx of immigrants at the border.

In the past, the ACLU would immediately step in, usually by filing a lawsuit, to hold an administration accountable for any potential or perceived civil rights abuses.

The group filed over 400 lawsuits against the Trump administration during his single term in office, many of them related to immigration issues such as the controversial family separation policy and the decision to halt the number of migrants coming into the U.S. from some Muslim countries.

The ACLU did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

On Biden’s 100th day in office, the ACLU released a lengthy commentary piece detailing what they’d like to see Biden do past the presidential milestone.

"We commend the Biden administration for its swift response in rescinding the Muslim ban and renewing DACA, among other important actions impacting immigrants’ rights," the ACLU wrote. "But the work isn’t yet done, and on far too many issues, the Biden administration has continued or only temporarily paused Trump policies."

In regards to immigration, the civil rights organization called on the Biden administration to reunite the still-separated migrant families and reform the asylum system.

They have still yet to file a lawsuit to ensure action on the part of the Biden administration.

The ACLU also recently warned the Biden administration against banning menthol cigarettes in a letter sent to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and other officials, citing "racial justice implications" that would come from the action.

"Such a ban will trigger criminal penalties, which will disproportionately impact people of color, as well as prioritize criminalization over public health and harm reduction," the letter read. "A ban will also lead to unconstitutional policing and other negative interactions with local law enforcement."

The letter also called for the Biden administration to adopt a plan that "avoids criminalization" for holding illegal menthol products.

Fox News' Alexandra Hein contributed to this report.