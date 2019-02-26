Abortion survivor: Senate Dems are 'willing to sacrifice lives like mine to keep abortion-on-demand'

Abortion survivor Melissa Ohden blasted Senate Democrats for voting down a bill that would have threatened prison time for doctors who don't attempt to save the life of infants born alive after a failed abortion: "I'm living proof this is necessary."

Ohden, the founder of the Abortion Survivors Network, has said she was "accidentally born alive" after a saline-infused abortion. She met with Senators prior to the Monday night vote and was outside the chamber doors when the votes were cast against the bill, The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

DEMS BLOCK 'BORN ALIVE' BILL TO PROVIDE MEDICAL CARE TO INFANTS WHO SURVIVE FAILED ABORTIONS

"I was disappointed," Ohden told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning, "but I'm certainly not surprised. The Democrats who voted last night against this bill really showed us that they're willing to sacrifice lives like mine to keep abortion-on-demand right there."

She added that it's unfortunate to see pro-abortion legislation sweep across the nation as Democrats blocked the bill.

"No child should have their lives left in the hands of the abortionist or a medical professional to somehow decide to provide them medical care," Ohden said. "We need this bill, not only to ensure we're provided medical care, but that there's penalty for when there's failure to do so."

ABORTION SURVIVORS ON NEW LATE-TERM ABORTION BILLS: 'WHERE WERE MY RIGHTS IN THE WOMB?'

Ohden remains hopeful despite the bill dying.

"We're going to continue to see bills like this introduced, and I have great hope because we have great Republican legislators who are committed to life, the president is so committed to life, and really our nation is full of people who identify as being pro-life and are wanting to do something about it."

President Trump agreed said Monday "will be remembered as one of the most shocking votes in the history of Congress."

"Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children," Trump wrote. "The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth."

All prominent Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls in the Senate voted down the measure, including Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The final vote was 53-44 to end Democratic-delaying tactics -- seven votes short of the 60 needed.

Three Democrats joined Republicans to support the bill -- Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Doug Jones or Alabama. Three Republicans did not vote, apparently because of scheduling issues and plane flight delays -- including Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., the bill's sponsor, told "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Monday night that each opponent "constantly" lied with "blatant nonsense" claiming the bill "would end abortion," when in reality "this shouldn't be about politics...this should be about having heart."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The legislation was introduced after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, appeared to endorse post-birth abortions while discussing The Repeal Act, a state bill which sought to repeal restrictions on third-trimester abortions:

"If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen," he said. "The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."