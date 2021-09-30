Abortion provider testifies that 'abortion is a blessing, abortion is an act of love, abortion is freedom'

A Texas abortion provider testifying during a House Oversight Committee hearing on abortion restrictions referred to abortion as a "blessing" that represents and act of "love" and "freedom."

"SB 8 has not only caused a near total abortion ban in Texas, it has made it extremely dangerous to be pregnant in Texas," Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi testified , referring to a newly enacted Texas bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. She claimed that the law has disproportionally hurt minorities. "I know firsthand that abortion saves lives, for the thousands of people I’ve cared for abortion is a blessing, abortion is an act of love, abortion is freedom," she said.

"We need federal protection now," Moayedi, a board-certified ob-gyn, added. "We need laws that elevate science and evidence and recognize the dignity and autonomy of people accessing care."

Moayedi’s comments drew immediate criticism from conservatives and pro-life advocates on Twitter.

"I’m sorry, I must have misheard," Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., tweeted. "You meant to say, ‘Life is a blessing, life is a gift, abortion is one of the biggest tragedies in our nation’, right?"

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker also responded to the clip, stating that both sides of the argument should agree that abortion is a "horrible thing."

"Science tells us that an unborn baby is a human being," Walker tweeted. "Abortion ends that life. It is not a blessing, an act of love, or freedom for the human being that is killed through an abortion. One thing we should all agree on is that abortion is a horrible thing."

"I’m black and I been black my whole life," Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer tweeted. "I’ve never been so offended."

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs referred to Moayedi’s remarks as "demented."



Moayedi appeared to stand by her comments on Twitter following the hearing by retweeting a post about abortion being a blessing and tweeting "I said it and I meant it" in response to another remark she made.