Brian Sims apologizes for ‘distraction’ to Planned Parenthood but says he’s still 'angry'

As abortion takes center stage across the nation, Pennsylvania Democratic State Rep. Brian Sims apologized to pro-choice supporters for being a "distraction" to Planned Parenthood.

Sims, who harassed an elderly woman and offered $100 to anyone who doxed teen girls praying outside a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood, ignited a firestorm from both sides of the political aisle. About a thousand people showed up at a rally May 10 in front of the Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania to protest his actions.

Joe and Ashley Garecht, the parents of the teen daughters -- ages 13 and 15 -- targeted by Sims, ended up raising over $125,000 for the Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia as a response to the cash offer to find the names of the teen girls peacefully praying during Holy Week.

Sims apologized -- but not to the teen girls or the elderly woman -- in a Planned Parenthood fundraising email posted by New York Post columnist Salena Zito on Twitter.

"I wanted to send an apology," Sims wrote. "I recognize my behavior was aggressive and that I acted in an inappropriate way. For that, I am truly sorry."

The state representative then went after pro-life supporters.

"I'm angry that pro-life protesters use white privilege and racism to attack people of color in my district and across the nation...I'm angry that despite abortion being legal everywhere, anti-choice zealots are causing panic, anger, confusion, and rage for so many women."

He concluded the email: "If you share in this anger and want to help ensure women have autonomy over their bodies here in Pennsylvania, you can join me in supporting Planned Parenthood with a contribution today."

Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai responded with a statement saying Sims should issue a "sincere apology" and take responsibility. Former Planned Parenthood clinic worker-turned-pro-life advocate Abby Johnson called Sims "unfit to serve."

The father of the teens harrassed by Sims said he is disappointed no action has been taken against the lawmaker in the state legislature.

"His fundraising email shows he has absolutely no remorse," Garecht said.