Abby Johnson, subject of 'Unplanned,' amplifies her baby's heartbeat with 4D ultrasound in Times Square

Times Square, the scene of Saturday's pro-life demonstration.

Abby Johnson, subject of the pro-life film "Unplanned," amplified her unborn baby's heartbeat for bypassers to hear as she underwent a 4D ultrasound in New York City's Times Square.

"This is a baby. This right here is a baby," Johnson said while patting her stomach. She appeared on stage on Saturday after the ultrasound and declared that "life is winning."

"We will see a day when abortion in this country is unthinkable," she added.

She was speaking at Focus on the Family's "Alive From New York" event, set up as a reaction to the state's controversial abortion legislation signed earlier in 2019.

ABBY JOHNSON: 'UNPLANNED' IS MY STORY AND YOU CAN'T UNSEE IT

The host of the livestream indicated that the ultrasound — broadcast on a large screen on the "Alive From New York" stage —showed the baby yawning.

Vice President Pence highlighted the ultrasound on Saturday with a tweet. "As Democrat Governors in NY & VA advocate for late term abortion & even infanticide - & Democrats in Congress refuse to allow a vote on the Born-Alive bill - TODAY in Times Square an ultrasound will be shown for all to see, demonstrating the miracle of life," he said.

Johnson's film, "Unplanned," caused a media firestorm as it depicted the true story of her transition from director at a Planned Parenthood in Texas and eventually leaving to found one of the most prominent pro-life organizations in the United States. Johnson's group helps clinic workers, like she was, leave their jobs.

"There is a lot of burnout in the abortion industry because promoting death is exhausting," Johnson said on Saturday.

Kristina Hernandez, a spokeswoman for Johnson's organization, confirmed to Fox News that her group helped at least 15 workers their jobs after the movie premiered.

PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST ABBY JOHNSON REACTS TO R RATING FOR ANTI-ABORTION FILM: 'WE ARE PUSHING THE BOUNDARIES'

Johnson's demonstration came just months after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed controversial legislation that would allow women to have abortions up to the point of birth. That law, along with other initiatives, prompted criticism from the president during his State of the Union in February.

Cuomo pushed the law as a way to pre-empt a Supreme Court decision that would strike down legal protections emanating from the high court's decision in Roe v. Wade.

New York's government received a torrent of criticism after the bill passed and it celebrated the legislation by lighting up One World Trade Center in pink. While the CDC said the number of abortions dropped to a historic low nationwide, one analysis determined that in 2014, one in three pregnancies resulted in termination in New York City.

'UNPLANNED' STAR ASHLEY BRATCHER SAYS 'IT'S SO INCREDIBLE' HOW MOVIE IS CHANGING HEARTS AND MINDS ON ABORTION

Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, said it would hold its own counterdemonstration at 42nd Street Plaza — just blocks away from the "Alive From New York" event.

Planned Parenthood of New York City said it would join other groups in "holding a press conference to stand up for sexual and reproductive health and rights, and to make it clear we are proud of our progress in New York in regard to abortion rights and access, as well as LGBTQ rights." Protesters also appeared outside the "Alive From New York" demonstration.

The group promoted its Times Square billboard, which read "Planned Parenthood is Health Care," an apparent rebuttal to pro-life activism in the New York City landmark.

ALABAMA HOUSE OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVES ABORTION BAN

Students for Life, a pro-life group that works with college students, blasted New York's "abortion extremism" with a large Times Square sign.

"Abortion is not health care," Johnson said on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

States across the country have considered a variety of abortion restrictions, including those that would ban abortions after doctors can detect a heartbeat. At the federal level, the Trump administration tried revoking Title X family planning funds for clinics that refer women for abortions but a federal judge in Washington blocked that rule.

The administration also faced scrutiny surrounding a Health and Human Services rule, announced on Thursday, that would strengthen protections for medical professionals who had conscience objections to performing abortions.