ABA representatives laud Barrett as 'brilliant,' 'forthright' at confirmation hearing

Witnesses from the American Bar Association (ABA) on Thursday told the Senate Judiciary Committee that those they interviewed about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett called her "brilliant," "forthright," and an "intellectual giant" as they described their evaluation of Barrett with the committee.

The comments Thursday marked the start of a hearing that was delayed after procedural tactics by Democrats during the committee's business meeting aimed at delaying the Barrett nomination. They came before a panel of witnesses both for and against Barrett that alternatively praised Barrett as a judicial "five-tool athlete," or a threat to abortion or the Affordable Care Act (ACA)

SENATORS CLASH AT BARRETT CONFIRMATION HEARING AS DEMS ATTEMPT PROCEDURAL ROADBLOCKS, GOP FORGES AHEAD

Republicans touted the ABA experts' comments from the independent group as boosting their case that Barrett should be on the Supreme Court.

"The standing committee concluded that Judge Barrett's integrity, judicial temperament, professional competence, met the very high standards for appointment to our Supreme Court," Randall D. Noel of the ABA Standing Committee said. "Our rating of 'Well Qualified' reflects the consensus of her peers that know her best."

BARRETT ON TRACK AS SENTE PANEL BRINGS IN EXPERTS FOR FINAL DAY OF SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION HEARINGS

Pamela J. Roberts described the process the committee went through to come up with its rating for Barrett. She also reported a number of descriptions of Barrett from her peers. Those included: "good, decent, selfless and sincere," "always willing to be helpful," "good listener," "never a hint of sarcasm in her questioning," "highly productive, punctual and well-prepared," and, from a professor, "without question the smartest student I've ever taught."

Barrett has an "excellent reputation for integrity and outstanding character. Judges and lawyers alike uniformly extolled the nominee's integrity," Roberts said.

The committee then heard from eight other witnesses who have either worked with or known Barrett and laud her qualifications for the court, or who believe that Barrett poses a grave threat to their rights.

"A vote for Judge Barrett is a vote to take away health care," Stacy Staggs, a mother of twins who have preexisting conditions that she says she can afford to treat because of the ACA, said. "Our country is in a public crisis right now ... in this moment we need our legislators to ... do the job we elected them to do. We do not need to rush through the nomination of a Supreme Court justice who is on the record as hostile to the law that provides our health care."

Added Dr. Farhan Bhatti, the CEO and Medical Director of Care Free Medical: "As a doctor ... I can talk about the real-world harm of ending the ACA ... as a physician ... any judge who opposes the ACA endangers a lifeline that my patients count on to stay healthy."

Kristen Clarke, another Democrat witness and the president and executive director of the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, warned about the fact that Barrett would not explicitly say she would recuse herself from election-related cases.

"These are voters who want their ballots and not an election season court pick to determine an election outcome," Clarke said.

And warning about Barrett's past stances on abortion, Crystal Good, a woman who had an abortion at 16 years-old said that she may be a vote to allow states to regulate abortion.

"I still think what might have happened," if she didn't have an abortion, Good said. "Access to abortion should not depend on the luck of the draw ... who your governor is or who is sitting on the Supreme Court."

Meanwhile, Republican witnesses recalled their personal experience with Barrett and said she is fully qualified to be on the Supreme Court.

She's "brilliant, she's a tremendous educator, she's an institutionalist, she's a role model and I'll say finally she's an originalist, and I think that's a good thing," University of Virginia School of Law Professor Saikrishna Prakash said.

Added D.C. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith: "While some of the discussion about Judge Barrett's faith has been tinged with bigotry, some of it comes from a sincere desire to know whether her faith will take your decisions as a justice. As a person of faith who served on the D.C. Circuit, let me assure you it would not."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The oath that every federal judge must take is intended to transform the citizen into an impartial judge whose loyalty, while performing her judicial role, is to the Constitution and laws in the United States and not to any president, party or religion," Griffith continued. "In other words, her personal faith -- the judicial oath is a promise to the nation and God that she will not do the one thing her secular critics must fear: Reach for outcomes based on her religious worldview."

Laura Wolk, who was the first blind woman to serve as a clerk on the Supreme Court, recalled a time as a student of the then-Notre Dame Law School professor when Barrett helped her get the assistive technology she needed to do her classwork.

"Judge Barrett will serve this country with distinction not only because of her intellectual prowess but because of her ability to treat everyone as an equal deserving of complete respect," Wolk said.

Thursday will be the final day of the Barrett hearings before the Judiciary Committee votes on her nomination Oct. 22 and the full Senate likely the following week.