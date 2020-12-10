60% of voters view Biden's 2020 presidential victory as legitimate, poll finds

Nearly three-fourths of registered Republican voters view President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election as illegitimate, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

With roughly one month to go until Biden’s inauguration, 60% of registered voters view his victory over President Trump as legitimate, according to the poll results. By comparison, 34% of respondents said they did not think the win was legitimate.

The results skewed heavily based on party affiliation, with 98% of Democrats and 62% of independents responding that Biden’s win was legitimate. Just 23% of Republicans felt the win was authentic, while 70% said it was illegitimate.

"The dearth of Republicans in the House and Senate willing to acknowledge the Biden win is in step with their base," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The political divide was also visible among registered voters who were asked whether widespread voter fraud occurred during the election. Among Republicans, 77% of respondents said widespread voter fraud had taken place, while 97% of registered Democrats said no widespread fraud had occurred.

Trump has yet to concede defeat, even as the Biden team moves forward with transition proceedings and cabinet appointments. The president’s legal team has claimed without evidence that widespread voting irregularities occurred across several states Biden won.

The poll found 56% of registered voters are generally optimistic about the Biden administration’s outlook over the next four years, while 37% said they were generally pessimistic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While Americans are generally optimistic about a post-Trump future, the number of Republicans not willing to embrace the nascent Biden era speaks to the uphill climb the new administration faces the day after Inauguration Day," said Malloy.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 978 self-identified registered voters by phone from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.