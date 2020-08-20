5 key moments from the Democratic National Convention's third night

The third night of the Democratic National Convention featured the biggest names yet, highlighted by appearances by new vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former President Barack Obama.

Here are five key moments from Wednesday night:

HARRIS ACCEPTS HISTORIC VP NOMINATION, SAYS 'THERE IS NO VACCINE FOR RACISM'

Harris reflects on the past, looks to the future, blames Trump for the present

Harris, the first Black woman to be on a major party ticket, began her speech by looking at those who came before her: those who fought for women to have the right to vote and "a seat at the table"; leaders like Obama and Hillary Clinton, and her parents. Much of the second half of her speech was spent praising her running mate Joe Biden, saying that he will "bring us together" in battling against the coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis and racism.

In between, Harris blamed President Trump for those same problems, claiming that the president's "failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods." She noted that COVID-19 disproportionately affects people of color, claiming that this "is the effect of structural racism," as well as the effect of "inequities" in education, technology, health care, housing and other areas, as well as "injustice" in the criminal justice system and reproductive health care.

"This virus has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other — and how we treat each other," Harris claimed, stating that the country needs to elect a president "who will bring something different, something better."

Later in her speech, she said Trump "turns our tragedies into political weapons."

Obama accuses Trump of using office for selfish purposes, Trump fires back immediately

Obama did not hold back during his speech, claiming that his successor has "shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends.”

He slammed Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of the nation’s economy, arguing that “the consequences of that failure are severe -- 170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever.”

Trump responded on Twitter as it was happening.

"HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT," the president tweeted midway through Obama's speech, referring to the FBI's investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, which has since been revealed to have included misrepresentations in warrant applications in the probe's early stages.

Hours before Obama's speech, Trump targeted his predecessor, claiming that the reason he ran in the 2016 election was because Obama performed poorly as president.

DNC: TRUMP FIRES BACK AT OBAMA, HARRIS CONVENTION ATTACKS IN ALL-CAPS TWEETSTORM

"President Obama did not do a good job. And the reason I'm here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden, because if they did a good job I wouldn't be here. And probably, if they did a good job, I wouldn't have even run," Trump insisted.

Warren praises Biden's plans, slams Trump's 'ignorance and incompetence'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., one of Biden's primary opponents, gave her full support to the Democratic nominee, using her own reputation for having a plan for everything to say Biden is well prepared to be president.

“I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans — plans to bring back union jobs in manufacturing and create new union jobs in clean energy,” Warren said from a classroom in Massachusetts. “Plans to increase Social Security benefits, cancel billions in student loan debt, and make our bankruptcy laws work for families instead of the creditors who cheat them.”

WARREN'S KID-BLOCK BACKGROUND SPELLS OUT ALMOST-HIDDEN MESSAGE IN CONVENTION SPEECH

Warren then shifted gears to bash Trump for America's woes during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country,” Warren said. “COVID-19 was Trump’s biggest test. He failed miserably."

She added: “This crisis is bad — and didn’t have to be this way. This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him. On November 3, we hold them all accountable.”

Pelosi accuses Trump, McConnell of blocking Democratic agenda

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a brief address at the virtual convention, blaming Republicans like the president for keeping Democrats from achieving their goals related to infrastructure, the Voting Rights Act, immigration, and other issues.

“Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump,” Pelosi said.

"We have sent the Senate bills to protect our dreamers, to advance LGBTQ equality, to prevent gun violence, to preserve our planet for future generations, and even more," she continued. "All of this is possible for America. Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump."

Clinton urges people to vote, laments 2016 loss

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in a bitter 2016 race, said she wishes Trump "knew how to be a president." She pointed to problems in the country such as the ongoing pandemic and the economy, warning that if Trump is re-elected, “things will get even worse.”

In that context, Clinton urged people to vote, saying they should request their mail-in ballots now, vote early, get involved, and "convince everyone you know to vote."

Clinton then underscored the need for Democrats to vote by recalling how she lost to Trump despite winning the national popular vote.

“Remember: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me,” she said.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Morgan Phillips, Andrew O'Reilly and Megan Henney contributed to this report.