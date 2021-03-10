40 Republicans vote against Greene's motion to adjourn, in effort to delay COVID bill

On Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a motion to adjourn as the House prepared to debate the coronavirus relief package, and 40 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the motion.

The Senate passed the sprawling $1.9 trillion relief bill on Saturday, and the House is expected to do so Wednesday. Greene’s procedural delay tactics held up the process for about 45 minutes. The motion failed 149-235. Most Republicans, 150, still stuck with Greene on the motion.

That was the fourth time Greene moved to adjourn in recent weeks, and each time more Republicans voted against the motion.

Some complained that the unexpected votes disrupted their daily business, such as constituent meetings and congressional hearings. But a defiant Greene said she had no qualms with disrupting the usual order of business. "I have no problem saying, ‘Hey guess what, if you’re whining about walking down to the floor and having to vote and it may have interrupted what you’re doing, well guess what, your voters back at home and the American people don’t really care. They’d rather see you govern and they want you to do the job that they elected you to do,’" she told The Washington Post.

SENATE NARROWLY PASSES COVID RELIEF BILL

"Pay attention if Rs vote to adjourn. Or with the Dems." Greene warned in a tweet ahead of the vote, dubbing the spending bill a "massive woke progressive Democrat wish list."

She called out Republicans who were angry at her previous motion to adjourn before the passing of the sweeping election reform bill, H.R. 1. "Some GOP members complained to me that I messed up their schedule. I’m not sorry for interrupting fundraising calls & breakfast," she wrote.

CONGRESS' RELIEF BILL BRINGS DEJA VU ONE YEAR AFTER PANDEMIC TOOK OFF

Other Republicans have used delay tactics in recent weeks to postpone a vote on the relief package. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., demanded a readout on the Senate floor of the 600-plus page bill. On Friday, Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., requested his own motion to adjourn, which was defeated before a whirlwind, sleepless night of debate led to the bill’s passing.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., became so frustrated with Greene’s move that he said he would propose a rule that only a member of a committee could propose a motion to adjourn. "I’m dead serious," he said.

Democrats voted last month to strip Greene of her committee assignments over her previous offensive and QAnon-friendly social media posts. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who was one of 11 Republicans who joined Democrats voting to strip Greene of committee assignments, released a statement after the congresswoman’s motion.

"Rep. Greene is doing a further disservice to her constituents by obstructing the work of Congress for her own personal satisfaction and wasting the time of members who actually want to get things done for the people they represent," the statement said.