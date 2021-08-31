3-year-old child among Americans left behind in Afghanistan: report

A three-year-old boy from California is among the American citizens left behind amid the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan according to a report from ABC 7 San Francisco, as the State Department acknowledges as many as 200 Americans may have been abandoned when the final U.S. plane left Monday.

The ABC 7 San Francisco report says the boy is a U.S. citizen born near Sacramento, but hid the identity of the child and his family who are stuck in the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The child's family members are all U.S. permanent residents, according to the outlet.

A veterans advocate told ABC 7 San Francisco that Rep. Jackie Spierer, D-Calif., wrote a letter asking for the family's safe passage to the Kabul airport but that the family was stopped by the Taliban on their way and beaten. Spierer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

ABC 7 San Francisco also reported that as of Monday the boy's family had met with other Americans aiming to flee Afghanistan without the help of the U.S. government.

The White House did not directly address the situation of the boy and his family when reached by Fox News for comment. A spokesman referred to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's speech Monday night.

"We believe there are still a small number of Americans -- under 200 and likely closer to 100 -- who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave," Blinken said. "We're trying to determine exactly how many… We will keep working to help them. Our commitment to them has no deadline."

The fact American forces left Afghanistan with some still stranded in the country Monday appears to mark a broken promise for President Biden. He told ABC News earlier this month that "if there's American citizens left, we're gonna stay to get them all out."

