Here are the three House Republicans who voted for the Equality Act

Three House Republicans broke with their colleagues on Thursday and supported the Equality Act, which conservatives have described as an assault on religious liberty.

Reps. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., John Katko, R-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., all joined the more than 200 Democrats opposing the legislation. In total, the bill passed with a 224-206 vote.

The controversial legislation is expected to have a tough time making its way through the Senate, although the White House has pledged to sign it if able.

HOUSE PASSES EQUALITY ACT

"Today, I once again supported passage of the Equality Act, a bill that creates a uniform federal standard for preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity," Katko said, according to The Hill.

The bill seeks to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, and the Jury Selection and Services Act.

"We stand firmly against discrimination in any form. Throughout my tenure in Congress, we have fought to ensure all are treated fairly before the law, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation," Katko said.