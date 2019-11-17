Trump fan hit with scooter as protest outside California Democrats convention turns violent: report

Three suspects were arrested Saturday after a fight broke out between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters outside the California Democratic Convention in Long Beach.

About a dozen Trump supporters stood outside the Long Beach Convention Center, using bullhorns and chanting “Four more years!" according to The Long Beach Post.

Two men approached the Trump supporters and started "harassing" them, according to one of the Trump supporters. At some point one of the anti-Trump protesters hit one of the Trump supporters in the face with a manual scooter, according to The Post.

“It happened really fast,” Trump supporter Raul Rodriguez Jr. said. He said the anti-Trump protesters started the fight.

Rodriguez said the protester grabbed his bull horn after he turned on its siren and put it in his face. He said the protester tried to hit him, prompting another Trump supporter to defend Rodriguez.

Police arrested all three men on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm.

Two of the suspects were taken to the hospital with minor cuts.

It wasn’t clear who started the physical fight, The Post reported.

The Long Beach Police Department "is committed to ensuring everyone’s 1st Amendment rights, but we also want to remind you that any violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our community," the department said in a tweet.

Eight Democratic presidential candidates attended the convention Saturday.