Published

2020 presidential race heats up before first VP debate

Vice presidential debate will be marked by stark policy differences

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi joins 'Fox News @ Night' to preview the Pence-Harris matchup

The 2020 presidential race is heating up as the first vice presidential debate kicks off tonight between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The moderator for the sole contest between the two candidates will be USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page.

The 2020 election is less than four weeks away.

