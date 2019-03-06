Even 2020 longshots are scoring million-dollar fundraising hauls out of the gate

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Wednesday that he raised more than $1 million in less than 48 hours following the Monday morning launch of his Democratic presidential campaign.

Hickenlooper’s campaign highlighted the haul – touting that their candidate “is only one of four Democratic primary candidates to reach that level of early support.”

COULD SANDERS-CLINTON FUED HURT DEMS IN 2020?

The fundraising figure is significant for Hickenlooper, who’s considered a longshot to win the Democratic presidential nomination against rivals with bigger names or bigger bank accounts, such as Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

And moving toward another White House run is former Vice President Joe Biden, who enjoys higher name recognition than any other declared or potential 2020 Democratic candidate.

Hickenlooper’s notable fundraising haul gives the newly announced candidate a little bit of cache as he now joins a field of Democratic contenders that currently stands at 14.

REPORT: CLINTON WASN'T TRYING TO CLOSE THE DOOR ON 2020

It was the same story earlier this week for Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who launched his White House bid on Friday. Inslee, who like Hickenlooper faces long odds of capturing the nomination, announced on Monday that he hauled in more than $1 million in contributions during the first two days of his campaign.

Klobuchar, who announced her bid last month at an outdoor event during a snowstorm, raised more than $1 million in her campaign's first 48 hours. And Harris, who launched in January, topped $1.5 million in her first 24 hours as a presidential candidate.

But the big winner so far in the race to make a fundraising splash is Sanders. The independent senator from Vermont – who’s making his second straight White House bid – hauled in nearly $6 million last month in the 24 hours after he launched his bid.