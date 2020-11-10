Trey Gowdy says those alleging voter fraud have a 'responsibility to prove it'

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy said it's "inexcusable" to not count all legal votes within 48 hours of the presidential election.

"If there were mistakes made, intentional or otherwise, don't you think we have a right to know it, and don't you think there should be a responsibility to find it?" the former South Carolina congressman asked on the latest episode of "The Trey Gowdy Podcast."

"If there were no errors, no mistakes, no fraud, we had the right to know that, and it's the responsibility of those who have alleged it to prove it," he added.

The former prosecutor said election fraud is a crime but added that although some states are legally allowed to count votes for days after the election, it's not responsible for a nation on edge.

"We live in a country that can split an atom, liberate continents, cure diseases, surely to goodness, we can find a way to count votes in less than a week," Gowdy said.

He urged states to count all legal votes expeditiously because uncertainty breeds distrust.

"Give your residents all the time they need to vote beforehand, all the time they need, but quit accepting ballots days after the rest of us have stopped," he said. "We should be accountable enough to one another, to our fellow states, and to our fellow citizens to get that vote in a timely fashion."

Gowdy concluded that he wants every election to be fair, regardless of the outcome.