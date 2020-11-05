'Trump agenda won up and down the ballot' as pundits and polls missed the mark again: Kellyanne Conway

The pollsters and pundits got the 2020 presidential race wrong yet again, Kellyanne Conway, former Trump 2016 campaign manager, told "Fox & Friends."

"This is a rebuke of the elites and the establishment, telling people how to think, what to do, and what your value is as a human being based on your vote," the former Republican pollster said. "But wishful thinking doesn't win. The people spoke again. Let's see what happens."

Conway, the first woman to successfully manage a U.S. presidential campaign, slammed the mainstream media for again failing to predict the election after they were shocked by Trump's victory in 2016.

"Instead, all these phony, national polls were shoved down our throats," she said. "There was no blue wave. There was no early night. There was no Democratic progressive realignment."

"In fact, the Democratic down-ballot disasters carried all the way to the state legislatures as well. The Democrats did not flip a single state legislature and in fact, the Republicans flipped the house and the senate, for example, in a place like New Hampshire, where they have a Republican governor. So that's solid now," Conway, former counselor to the president, said.

She pointed out that Republican pickups were carried by women, minorities, and/or veterans whereas Democrats spent big money to elect those categories but lost in key races like against Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The Republican message carried them forward and no one in the media nor pollsters paid attention to that, Conway said.

"You know when I took over as campaign manager in 2016, we did zero ... national polls from that point forward. They're not relevant. They tell you trends but they don't dig into the electoral college map. Electability, I can tell you whether you can or can't win, I can tell you is outdated. That's why Republicans lost the presidential races for years. Electoral College is how you do or don't win," she said.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who claimed victory Wednesday after her opponent conceded did not win a single poll in the state, but she won the race by close to nine points, Conway pointed out.

"Where is the consequence?" Conway said. "The Trump agenda won up and down the ballot. We're holding the Senate. We picked up in the House, the state legislatures, Pelosi's got a big problem because the Squad that doesn't do squat except be famous for being famous ... It was a real rebuke."

Conway said she told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, in 2017, that none of the pollsters or pundits who wrongly predicted the 2016 election lost their job and she predicted the same will happen in 2020.

"Nobody cares and nobody wants to cure this problem," Conway said. "The polls were not scientific evidence ... they're wishful thinking."

Conway said she is concerned that members of the media and pollsters didn't spend the last four years figuring out what motivates Trump supporters.

"I think we should be exposing some of the people in charge of this who have a history of being wildly anti-Trump," she concluded.