SEE IT: 2020 Democrat Andrew Yang accepts #BottleCapChallenge

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has accepted the #BottleCapChallenge, albeit with a spelling error.

The "challenge" calls for participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted on. The participant must then remove the cap by doing a back-spin kick.

Jason Statham, John Mayer, and Ryan Reynolds are among the celebrities who have helped make the trend go viral.

WITH HELP OF 'YANG GANG,' ANDREW YANG ELBOWS HIS WAY TO DEM DEBATE STAGE

On Wednesday, Yang posted a video of himself giving the challenge a go.

Clad in a T-shirt and shorts, the Democratic hopeful is seen in a backyard doing a back-spin kick in slow motion. The cap flies off while the bottle appears to remain on the table.

"Haha #bottlecapchallange accepted," he wrote, misspelling "challenge."

"And my kicking a bottle cap is now one of our best-performing videos ever. Maybe next time I'll break a board with my head."

2020 DEMOCRAT ANDREW YANG IS GIVING $1,000 A MONTH TO ANOTHER VOTER

By Wednesday evening, the post had garnered more than 5,000 retweets and nearly 40,000 likes.

At least one person was meticulous enough to point out the Democrat's spelling mistake.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We can let the spelling mistake slide since MATH is your strong suit; but this would get much more visibility if you used the #bottlecapchallenge tag," wrote one user. "I need more people to see your amazing skills!"

Fox News' Gerren Keith Gaynor contributed to this report.