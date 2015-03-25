2012 GOP Hopefuls Weigh In On Budget Deal

More. That's what Republicans who might soon run for president want, when it comes to spending cuts.

At this weekend's Greenville, South Carolina GOP Convention, former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour declared that if this weekend's budget deal had been played out on a baseball diamond, then Republicans had a nice first trip to the plate. But, now it's time to keep swinging.

"You can't always get everything you want in the first time at bat," Barbour said. "The good news is, Boehner and his good Republicans have left us two more times at bat just in this inning."

Those next at-bats will be the upcoming debates on raising the debt ceiling, and the 2012 budget. Barbour also said the 2012 presidential election will be the most important in his lifetime.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich thinks current Speaker of the House John Boehner did a nice job hammering out an agreement before a government shut down. But, like Barbour, Gingrich says now it's time for bigger and better things.

"This creates an opportunity," Gingrich says of the pending spending cuts. "This is a building block, and the next big step is the debt ceiling. And we should challenge President Obama right now. This doesn't have to go down to the wire, this doesn't have to go down to the last night. Spend more time leading and less time picking a final four."

While Gingrich and Barbour both gave the budget deal a thumbs up, not all prospective GOP nominees have been so positive.

Former Alaska governor, FOX News contributor Sarah Palin has been particularly harsh in her criticism of the way the President handled negotiations, expressing her distaste at the way he discussed American servicemen and women.

"What the president did is appalling," Palin says. "The president used our troops as pawns in a political game. It was an act of the commander-in-chief to basically use our troops as the leverage."

Congresswoman Michele Bachmann doesn't have anything nice to say about this weekend's budget deal, either. In fact, she didn't even vote for it. Bachmann says the cuts involved are paltry, and should have targeted planned parenthood and the President's health care law.