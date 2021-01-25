1 in 5 Americans have confidence Biden can unite the country: poll

Americans definitely aren’t united on this question.​

Just one in five Americans have "a great deal of confidence" in President Biden’s ability to make good on his goal to unify the country, according to a new poll released Sunday.

While 22 percent said Biden will unify the country, 24 percent remained highly skeptical, saying that they have no confidence "at all" that he will be able to do so, the ABC News/Ipsos poll found.

Thirty-five percent said they have a "good amount" of confidence Biden could unite the country and 19 percent said they had "not so much" confidence.​

Respondents to the survey were asked their opinion after watching a video of Biden’s inaugural address​ urging Americans to see "each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors."​

"We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace — only bitterness and fury. No progress — only exhausting outrage. No nation — only a state of chaos," Biden said.

At the same time, 71 percent of those who watched the entire or parts of Biden’s inaugural address said his message was "very" or "somewhat" convincing.

Another 29 percent who watched it found it "not so convincing" or "not convincing at all."

The poll surveyed a random sample of 504 adults across the country between Jan. 22-23.

It has a plus/minus 5.0 percentage points margin of error.