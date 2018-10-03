Eboni K. Williams currently serves as a legal analyst for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in September 2015.Read More

Prior to joining FOX News Channel, Williams served as a CBS News correspondent, HLN contributor and talk radio host for Los Angeles' KFI AM640. She began her professional career in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina where she clerked for the Louisiana Secretary of State and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office as a law student. She has also worked for various politicians, including New Orleans City Council members, where she worked to rebuild the city.

Williams went on to specialize in family law and civil litigation, providing legal counsel on high-profile divorces, spousal support, and child custody cases. In 2008, she transitioned to a public defender and went back to private practice in 2010, throughout North Carolina and the Greater Los Angeles area. Williams has represented clients in criminal matters including, murders, rapes, high volume drug cases, sex crimes and federal offenses.

She received a B.A. in Communications and African-American Studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.