Blaine Winship, who was lead trial counsel for 26 states in their historic constitutional challenge to ObamaCare, is the author of "Moralnomics: The Moral Path to Prosperity" (Moralnomics Press), available in hardcover from moralnomics.com and in e-books from amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com . (“Moralnomics” is a trademark owned by Blaine Winship.)