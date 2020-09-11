Derrick Van Orden served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years, including 21 years as a SEAL. After retiring from the Navy, he returned to his home Wisconsin to open a small business. Currently, he is a hobby farmer in Hager City, Wis.
